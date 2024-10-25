Diamond Hall of Fame: The CTF Pink Star Diamond – by Jill Newman (Only Natural Diamonds – February 16, 2022)

https://www.naturaldiamonds.com/

Meet the world’s most expensive jewel ever sold at auction.

The Pink Star Diamond shattered every price record when Sotheby’s sold it for a staggering $71.2 million in April 2017 at a Hong Kong auction. It’s the single most expensive diamond or jewel sold at auction.

At 59.60 carats (about the size of a strawberry), the fancy vivid pink internally flawless diamond has none comparable in size and quality. So how can you assess a price for something that is essentially priceless?

Industry experts say it commands top dollar because we won’t see another like it in quality and size—or even close. “A vivid pink diamond this size is a total freak of nature,” declared Tom Moses, executive vice president of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). “There are very few important pink diamonds over 20 carats.

