Marie Antoinette Linked 300 Carat Diamond Necklace For Sale(Salon Prive Magazine – October 19, 2024)

https://www.salonprivemag.com/

A spectacular 300-carat diamond necklace with connections to Marie Antoinette’s infamous affair heads to Sotheby’s auction, expected to fetch millions.

In a stunning revelation that has sent ripples through the world of high-end jewellery and historical artefacts, Sotheby’s has announced the upcoming auction of an extraordinarily rare and historically significant 18th-century diamond jewel.

This magnificent piece, weighing approximately 300 carats and valued at an estimated 1.6 to 2.4 million Swiss francs (£1.4 to £2.1 million), has made its first public appearance in half a century.

A Glimpse into Georgian Opulence

The unveiling of this exquisite piece offers a tantalising glimpse into the opulent world of Georgian-era court life. Andres White Correal, Chairman of Jewellery Europe and Middle East and Head of Noble Jewels at Sotheby’s, describes the necklace as “a sublime survivor from the opulent court life of the Georgian era, defined by its unrivalled pomp and splendour”.

For the rest of this article: https://www.salonprivemag.com/marie-antoinette-linked-300-carat-diamond-necklace-for-sale/