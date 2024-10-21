N.W.T.’s new net-zero climate target necessary for its mining future says MLA – by Liny Lamberink (CBC News North – October 19, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

MLA Shauna Morgan says bringing in renewable diesel will make the N.W.T. more attractive

The MLA for Yellowknife North says the government’s new commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 is “exciting,” and something that will need to be taken seriously if the territory wants mining to be part of its future.

Shauna Morgan pointed out in the Legislative Assembly on Friday that De Beers and Rio Tinto have both already made commitments to making their mining operations around the world net-zero.

Federal money for the territorial government, like funding for the critical minerals sector, is becoming increasingly contingent on promises to become net-zero, she pointed out.

“If we don’t enable a net-zero mining environment in the North then I believe that mining will simply not be able to operate here. It will become less and less attractive,” Morgan said in an interview.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/nwt-net-zero-climate-target-necessary-mining-mla-says-1.7356640