Barrick Gold asks judge to dismiss Ontario lawsuits for alleged killings and abuses at Tanzanian mine – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – October 17, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Barrick Gold Corp. is asking an Ontario judge to dismiss lawsuits alleging that its subsidiary in East Africa committed human-rights atrocities in the vicinity of its North Mara mine, arguing that the matter should be litigated overseas.

Barrick is defending two civil cases in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, one from November, 2022, and another from February of this year. The plaintiffs are Indigenous Kurya from villages around the mine in Tanzania who were injured in 2021 and 2022 when mine security police allegedly shot at them, as well as family members of victims who were killed during this period allegedly by the police.

The incidents occurred in instances where locals trespassed at the mine in search of tiny amounts of gold left in waste rock. The plaintiffs allege negligence by Barrick as the parent company of the Tanzania subsidiary.

The cases are the first against Barrick in Canadian courts for alleged human-rights violations abroad and followed a landmark Supreme Court of Canada ruling in 2020 that allowed Vancouver-based mining company Nevsun Resources Ltd. to be sued in British Columbia for alleged abuses in Eritrea.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-barrick-gold-asks-judge-to-dismiss-ontario-lawsuits-for-alleged/