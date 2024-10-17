NEWS RELEASE: Titanium leader Velta introduces Ukrainium™ – the strongest element on earth, reinvented (EIN Presswire – May 17, 2024)

Velta LLC unveiled a groundbreaking method for titanium production, marking a significant departure from the traditional Kroll method established in 1940.

Renowned for its exceptional tensile strength, lightweight nature, biocompatibility, and resistance to extreme temperatures, titanium is highly valued across various industries. Despite its advantages, the environmental toll and the lack of adaptability of traditional production methods have long been limitations. Ukraine boasts one of the world’s most abundant titanium reserves, critical to its economy but recently compromised by the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

“The war has had an extremely negative impact on Ukraine’s titanium industry. However, we’ve already invested more than $7 million and continue attracting investments, which are now at the stage of negotiations. We saw an opportunity to rethink how titanium is produced. The result is so innovative, it deserves to be an element of its own.” — Andriy Brodskyy, founder and CEO, Velta LLC

Now sustainable and affordable.

The Velta Ti Process introduces a novel low-temperature method of titanium production, enhancing sustainability and reducing costs. This process involves treating mined ilmenite with a chemical solution to extract valuable by-products and yield a patented titanium dioxide variant, i-synrutile. This intermediate is then processed into Ukrainium™ metal powder, suitable for additive technologies, and 3D printing diverse objects. The new method not only significantly reduces CO2 emissions but also is time-efficient, all while maintaining the material’s inherent strengths.

To celebrate the resilience and creativity of the Ukrainian people and promote ongoing innovation within Ukraine, Velta has named this groundbreaking material Ukrainium™.

“Our goal is to make Ukrainium™ more accessible and easier to process into final products. This opens up a myriad of new markets—from consumer goods to affordable medical supplies and sustainable industrial manufacturing” — Volodymyr Yarovinsky, Chief Innovation Officer, Velta LLC

Ukrainium™ for the world.

As the pioneer of the world’s first fully integrated titanium operation, Velta is now seeking investors to broaden its global footprint. Discussions are underway with United States companies to establish a new manufacturing plant utilizing the Velta Ti Process. The proposed facility is designed to scale, starting with an initial annual output of 1,000 tons of Ukrainium™ powder, and eventually expanding to 10,000 tons. This expansion is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 70,000 tons annually, a figure that will further increase with subsequent investments. Velta’s vision is to democratize access to the strongest material on

earth, enabling widespread use from small enterprises to major industrial manufacturers.

About Velta

Velta LLC is a pioneering Ukrainian titanium producer, renowned for developing its mining and processing complex from scratch. Headquartered in Dnipro, Velta excels in sustainable titanium production via its innovative Velta Ti Process™, which significantly reduces energy use and carbon emissions. The company’s commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship positions it as a leader in the global titanium market.

Anna Kapustina

Velta LLC

+380 50 453 0581