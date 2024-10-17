Saudi’s Manara in advanced talks to buy stake in First Quantum’s Zambian mines – by Divya Rajagopal, Clara Denina and Felix Njini (Reuters – October 16, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

Saudi Arabia’s Manara Minerals is closing in on a deal to buy a minority stake in Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals’ Zambian copper and nickel assets, three people familiar with the details told Reuters.

Manara, a joint venture between Saudi Arabian mining company Ma’aden and its $925 billion Public Investment Fund, is in advanced talks to acquire between 15% and 20% equity in the Zambian assets, the sources said.

The stake could be worth between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, one of the sources added. First Quantum’s sale of a stake in the Zambian assets could be concluded by year-end, the sources said. There is no certainty that a deal will be signed as the negotiations are ongoing, they added. Both First Quantum and Manara Minerals declined to comment on the sale.

