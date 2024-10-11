Teck CEO Says Canada Must Spend More to Erode China’s Critical Minerals Dominance – by Erik Hertzberg (Bloomberg News – October 10, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Teck Resources Ltd.’s chief executive officer warned the Canadian government that it isn’t doing enough to foster development in the critical minerals sector.

Speaking Thursday at an event in Ottawa, Jonathan Price said that while both the US and Canada have focused on developing the electric-vehicle and battery manufacturing sectors on the continent, support for mines and mineral processing continues to lag.

That stands in contrast with countries like Saudi Arabia and China, whose governments are spending billions to entrench their positions in global supply chains, he said.

Price flagged the massive public subsidies that Canada’s federal government has pledged to international companies including Volkswagen AG, Northvolt AB and Stellantis NV, and urged further investments to support resource autonomy in the country.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/2024/10/10/teck-ceo-says-canada-must-spend-more-to-erode-chinas-critical-minerals-dominance/