Ottawa announces nearly $25M in federal investments for critical mineral projects in northern Ontario – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – October 10, 2024)

Around $8.4M in conditional funding to be available to projects in the northeast

Ottawa continues to invest heavily in the critical minerals sector in northern Ontario. Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced nearly $25 million in federal funding for critical mineral projects during visits in Thunder Bay and Sudbury this week.

“There are enormous opportunities in Ontario for critical minerals,” Wilkinson told CBC News. In the northeast, those investments included $8.4 million in conditionally approved funding provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) for several companies.

Among those projects is up to $6.8 million to help connect the Crawford Nickel Sulphide project, north of Timmins, to Ontario’s electricity grid. The conditionally approved funding also includes up to $1.6 million for Magna Mining Inc. to help the company power its Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines with clean electricity and connect the Shakespeare mine to the Ontario highway system.

