Is Ontario holding back the Ring of Fire? Federal natural resources minister says so – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 8, 2024)

Accused of stalling Far North mineral development, province says it waits on $1-billion commitment from Ottawa

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Ottawa offered a $40-million sweetener to entice Queen’s Park for a formal sit-down to discuss how to make progress in the Ring of Fire. So far, Wilkinson said, they’ve been rebuffed by the province.

“To date, Ontario has not taken us up on that, but I continue to urge Ontario to do that. I think it’s an important conversation, but there are really important issues to be addressed before we actually talk about mines.”

Wilkinson offered those remarks in Thunder Bay on Oct. 7 at a news conference to provide $14 million in critical minerals-related infrastructure dollars to a handful of copper and lithium mine builders with advanced-stage projects in northwestern Ontario.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/far-north-ring-of-fire/is-ontario-holding-back-the-ring-of-fire-federal-natural-resources-minister-says-so-9629052