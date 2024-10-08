Rio Tinto to be among top three lithium miners with Arcadium acquisition – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – October 7, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Rio Tinto has made an approach for Arcadium Lithium, the two sides confirmed on Monday, following market speculation over the weekend, and as the sector begins turning its attention back to growth.

The move would position Rio as one of the world’s largest lithium miners, behind only US-based Albemarle and Chile’s. This would happen because the acquisition would hand Rio Tinto lithium mines in Argentina and Australia, as well as processing facilities in the US, China, Japan and the UK.

Its customer base would include major names, such as Tesla, BMW and General Motors. Rio Tinto is already a top producer of another coveted battery metal, copper, and has set as goal to produce 1.0 million tonnes of the metal annually within the next five years.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/rio-tinto-to-be-among-top-three-lithium-miners-with-arcadium-acquisition/