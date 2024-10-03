N.W.T.’s mining future could be in gold or lithium, say companies – by Jocelyn Shepel (CBC News North – October 2, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Exploration efforts steady among resource sector

While the price of gold has been climbing steadily, now selling for more than $2,600 USD per ounce, one mining CEO says financing is still hard to come by.

The future of the N.W.T.’s mining industry remains far from certain. Current exploration projects are focused on gold and lithium. Both had company representatives in Yellowknife this week for presentations and to strengthen community relationships.

With many of the N.W.T.’s diamond mines making plans for closure in the foreseeable future, the question is which, if any, of the region’s current exploration projects will turn into a mine. Multiple companies have begun testing lithium in the area but those looking for gold aren’t easily swayed. Gold Terra CEO Gerald Panneton thinks the price of gold could reach $3,000 USD and that the next big mine won’t be a lithium one.

