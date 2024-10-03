Canada reviewing Paladin’s Fission Uranium takeover on national security grounds – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – October 2, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Paladin Energy’s (ASX: PDN) proposed takeover of Canadian explorer Fission Uranium (TSX: FCU) has hit a roadblock after receiving a notice from the Canadian government informing the company the deal is now the subject of a national security review.

The Australian miner entered in June into an agreement with Fission Uranium to acquire it for C$1.14 billion ($846m), as strong prices for the fuel used in nuclear reactors has lit fire under market consolidations and deals.

Paladin, which would have become the third-largest publicly traded uranium producer with the planned acquisition, said it was considering the notice sent by Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry, François-Philippe Champagne.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/canada-reviewing-paladins-fission-takeover-on-national-security-grounds/