Israel considers new limits on precious metals and cash to combat crime – by Ernest Hoffman (Kitco News – September 25, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering limiting citizens’ right to own precious metals as part of a series of sweeping changes to help fight financial crime.

According to a report from Ynetnews.com, The Prime Minister has asked officials within his government to begin exploring measures to limit the circulation of black market currency to curb illegal activity in Israel.

The report indicated that Netanyahu has called for a meeting to be held with Finance Minister Bazalel Smothrich, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yossi Shelley, and top officials from the Tax Authority and Task Force for Combating Crime in the Arab Community.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/article/2024-09-25/israel-considers-new-limits-precious-metals-and-cash-combat-crime