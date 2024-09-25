MineConnect casts a wider net across Ontario – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 25, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Regional mining supply association expanding to become province-wide presence

A Northern Ontario mining supply group is expanding its membership reach across Ontario. MineConnect Supply and Services Association announced at the MINExpo International Conference in Las Vegas this week that it plans to broaden its membership base across the province, calling it a “significant milestone in the organization’s growth journey.”

MineConnect, which has an office presence in Nevada, said in a news release that the expansion to include Ontario members will enhance the group’s market presence and should boost domestic and international partnership opportunities for the both organization and its members.

The Sudbury-based group began in 2003 as the Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association, representing a cluster of local industrial suppliers, before rebranding and changing to its current name in 2020 to appeal to a broader, pan-Northern Ontario array of industry players.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/mineconnect-casts-a-wider-net-across-ontario-9569553