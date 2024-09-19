Thousands rally at Queen’s Park to demand action on mercury poisoning in Grassy Narrows First Nation – by Sarah Law (CBC News Thunder Bay – September 18, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

Demands for northwestern Ontario community include compensation, respect for traditional land, remediation

Thousands marched to Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday to demand action to help people in Grassy Narrows First Nation, a northwestern Ontario community that has faced decades of mercury contamination.

The Walk for Mercury Justice was the culmination of River Run 2024, a grassroots movement to address the poisoning that has impacted about 90 per cent of the population of Grassy Narrows, also known as Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek.

Led by about 100 members of Grassy Narrows, the demonstrators went from Grange Park to the Ontario Legislature, where they unfurled a nearly 150-square-metre banner outside the front entrance. “I feel angry,” said Chrissy Isaacs, who helped organize the caravan of activists that drove from Grassy Narrows to Toronto.

“This is an issue that’s been ongoing for over 50 years. I’ve been one of the people that have been voicing this since I was a teenager, and I’m a grandmother now.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/grassy-narrows-mercury-justice-rally-2024-1.7327222