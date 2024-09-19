Canada’s nuclear waste needs a forever home. Scientists may be close to finding one – by Marcus Gee (Globe and Mail – September 18, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canada’s Candu nuclear reactors have been running for more than half a century. Ontario, home to all but one of the active reactors, gets about 60 per cent of its electrical power from nuclear, which has the benefit of producing next to no greenhouse gases.

To help meet climate targets while fulfilling the province’s electricity needs, the provincial government has announced plans to spend billions refurbishing an aging nuclear plant at Pickering, east of Toronto. It is part of a worldwide trend. After stagnating for years over worries about cost and safety that followed accidents in Chornobyl and Fukushima, nuclear power is getting a fresh look.

But what do we do about the radioactive waste? That problem troubles many Canadians. Canada’s nuclear authorities believe that they have the answer: They will isolate the used reactor fuel in a “deep geological repository,” or DGR. In other words, they will bury the stuff, entombing it so far below the Earth’s surface that no one will ever need to worry about it.

