Gold M&A Is Heating Up But Miners Are Pledging Discipline – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – September 18, 2024)

(Bloomberg) — With gold prices at a record high, mining companies are back hunting for deals while trying to reassure investors that they’ve learned from past mistakes of overspending.

There has been a flurry of activity in recent months, with Gold Fields Ltd.’s $1.6 billion purchase of Osisko Mining Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.’s $2.5 billion acquisition of Centamin Plc. That has sparked speculation over what could be next, with signs that more companies are working to ink deals.

Bullion’s rally and easing cost pressures have made assets more appealing, especially for those seeking to replace aging mines. Yet companies are signaling they’re wary of repeating errors made in a previous bull market when mega expansions left them with big debts and angry shareholders.

