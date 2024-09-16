Gold prices will gain in Q4 on Fed cuts, election risk, Chinese rebound, silver sees massive support from India – Heraeus – by Ernest Hoffman (Kitco News – September 16, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Gold is set to benefit from several tailwinds in Q4, including this week’s expected Fed rate cut, continued central bank purchases, and a rebound in Chinese demand, while silver prices will gain on standout Indian demand and a weaker USD, according to precious metals analysts at Heraeus.

In their latest precious metals report, Heraeus noted that the kickoff of the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle on Wednesday should be good for gold, even if it’s only a 25 bps cut.

“The probability that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50bp this week, as assessed by the swaps market, fell to 13%; down from 40% last week, before seeing a resurgence in dovish bets on Friday which took the probability to 43%,” the analysts wrote. “This comes as the ECB cut by 25bp for a second time last Thursday adding to transatlantic interest rate differentials.”

