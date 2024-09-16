Approval of West Cumbria Mining coal mine ruled “unlawful” in court appeal – by Regan Slaymaker (Mining Technology – September 16, 2024)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Friends of the Earth and South Lakeland Action on Climate Change (SLACC) challenged the then Conservative Government’s approval in 2022.

London’s High Court ruled on Friday (13 September) that the 2022 approval of West Cumbria Mining’s deep coal mine was unlawful. The mine was set to become the UK’s first new deep coal mine in decades until Friends of the Earth and the SLACC challenged the then-Conservative Government’s approval in early 2023.

West Cumbria Mining explained the Woodhouse Colliery project would be a “unique net zero mine” planned to extract coking coal for the manufacturing of steel as opposed to generating electricity.

A governmental U-turn on mining legislation following the general election seemingly pushed legal proceedings in favour of Friends of the Earth and the SLACC. The ruling by the newly-elected Labour Government removed the defence of legal challenges after the Supreme Court ruled that planning authorities must consider the impact of burning and extraction of fossil fuels when approving projects.

