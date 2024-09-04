Nipigon lithium explorer has ‘starting point’ to place a pit – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – September 4, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Imagine Lithium releases its first mineral resource estimate for its Jackpot Project

A Nipigon-area lithium explorer has produced its first resource estimate on a property that shows open-pit mining potential.

Vancouver’s Imagine Lithium released an 8.4-million tonne lithium oxide resource for its Jackpot Project, 40 kilometres north of the town of Nipigon and 150 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

The 18,800-acre property containing lithium-bearing pegmatite rock is accessible by road, east off of Highway 11. The company has been probing around two historic resources of untapped lithium oxide that needed to be verified and updated. They envision mining the resource from two pits, named Jackpot and Casino Royale.

Jackpot contains 3.1 million tonnes, grading 0.85 per cent lithium oxide on the indicated side and 2.2 million tonnes, grading 0.82 per cent in the inferred category. Casino Royale holds 3.1 million tonnes inferred at 1.0 per cent.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/nipigon-lithium-explorer-has-starting-point-to-place-a-pit-9467689