NEWS RELEASE: Copperstack and superstack dismantling marks final chapter of $1 billion Clean AER project (September 4, 2024)

(Photo by Stan Sudol From 1990s)

Sudbury, Ontario (September 4, 2024) – Today, Vale Base Metals (VBM) announces it is moving forward with the dismantling of the copperstack and superstack at the Copper Cliff Smelter Complex.

These structures have been decommissioned following the successful completion of the approximately $1 billion Clean Atmospheric Emissions Reduction (Clean AER) Project, which was a cornerstone initiative in our ongoing, long-term environmental stewardship program for Sudbury. The dismantling of the copperstack and superstack marks the final chapter of this ambitious initiative.

“The superstack and copperstack have been iconic landmarks in Greater Sudbury for decades,” said Gord Gilpin, Director of Ontario Operations for VBM. “While we appreciate that the city’s landscape will look different after these structures are dismantled, our business has evolved and improved over time and this project is part of that evolution. We are modernizing our facilities and reducing our environmental footprint and, in so doing, laying the groundwork to ensure that our next century of mining in Sudbury is as successful as our first 100 years.”

The Clean AER Project has enabled VBM’s Sudbury Operations to eliminate 100,000 metric tonnes of sulfur dioxide emissions each year (equivalent to 1,000 railway tanker cars of sulphuric acid), bringing emissions down to 30% below the provincial standard. The superstack has been inactive since 2020, symbolizing our significant progress toward cleaner air and a healthier environment.

The dismantling of these two assets will be spread over multiple years and will be done according to strict safety protocols. Minimizing disruptions to the neighbouring community will also be a priority. The copperstack will be taken down first and it is expected that it will be completed by 2025. Work to dismantle the superstack is expected to follow and take about five years.

VBM is seeking input from the community on three proposals designed to celebrate the superstack. Each aims to ensure that the superstack continues to resonate within the community it has long shaped. To learn more about and vote for your preferred proposal, and to see project progress updates on the copperstack and superstack, visit https://vale.com/sudbury-superstack and follow us on Facebook (search for “Vale in Canada and UK”).

About Vale Base Metals

Vale Base Metals is one of the world’s largest suppliers of high-quality critical materials including nickel, copper, and cobalt. Headquartered in Toronto and with operations in Canada, Brazil, the UK, Japan, and non-operated joint ventures in Indonesia, the business is committed to safely delivering the critical building blocks for a cleaner, greener, and more secure future.

Contact

Media Relations Office – Vale

media.valebasemetals@vale.com