Guilbeault’s decree to save caribou would turn Quebec village into ‘ghost town,’ mayor says – by Antoine Trépanier (National Post – August 28, 2024)

‘I don’t see how a municipality could survive when 600 citizens are out of work. I can’t imagine that,’ Lise Boulianne said

OTTAWA — The mayor of Sacré-Coeur, a small village of 1,700 people in northern Quebec, says her municipality would empty out and could become a “ghost town” if federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault were to pass his decree to save the woodland caribou in Quebec.

In an appearance before the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development, Mayor Lise Boulianne called on the minister to change his mind and abandon the plan.

Sacré-Coeur is located on the Côte-Nord, almost 500 kilometres from Montreal. The main employer, forestry company Boisaco Inc., employs 600 citizens and both its president and general manager said that the decree would kill those jobs.

“I don’t see how a municipality could survive when 600 citizens are out of work. I can’t imagine that,” Boulianne said in an interview after speaking to the committee on Monday.

