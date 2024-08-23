Preparing for the worst? Polish central bank becomes biggest buyer of gold – by Indrabati Lahiri (Euro News – Ausgust 23, 2024)

https://www.euronews.com/

The president of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapinski, recently revealed that the central bank would continue to buy gold, and is aiming for the precious metal to make up 20% of the bank’s reserves.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP), also known as the Narodowy Bank Polski, became the joint biggest gold buyer amongst central banks in the second quarter of 2024, tying with India, according to the World Gold Council. This was after the NBP bought approximately 19 tonnes of the precious metal.

The president of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapinski, also said earlier this year that the central bank was planning to ensure that gold made up 20% of its reserves. At present, gold accounts for about 14.7% of the NBP’s reserves.

Grzegorv Dróżdż, market analyst at Conotoxia, said: “At the end of the second quarter of this year, Poland’s gold reserves rose to 377.4 tonnes, and the pace of purchases of the bullion, held mainly at the Bank of England, since April this year has surpassed even the world’s largest economies.”

During the second quarter of the year, the price of gold also crossed the record level of $2,500 (€2,249.26) per ounce.

