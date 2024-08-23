First Nation in northwestern Ont. moves ahead with permanent bridge, all-season road – by Darren MacDonald (CTV Northern Ontario – August 23, 2024)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

The Ontario government is partnering with the Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority and the federal government to build a permanent bridge across the Berens River and an all-season road to Pikangikum First Nation.

The project will “unleash new economic opportunities, create safer travelling conditions, and improve the safety and quality of life for seven First Nation communities north of Red Lake,” the province said in a news release this week.

“From the beginning, our government committed to strengthening opportunities and improving safety for First Nations communities in the North,” Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, said in the release.

