Gahcho Kué diamond mine life extended to 2031 – by Marilyn Scales (Canadian Mining Journal – August 22, 2024)

The latest update reveals the plant at the Gahcho Kué mine will be recovering diamonds into 2031, a year later than earlier estimated. The mine, located 280 km northeast of Yellowknife, NWT, is a joint venture of De Beers Canada (operator and 51% owner) and Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX: MPVD) (49%).

The update follows engineering work to steepen the walls of the open pit. This change will allow additional kimberlite to be captured within the mine plan and represents an increase of 2.7 million tonnes at 2.0 c/t or 5.5 million carats in the resource.

“This is an important update to the production profile of the Gahcho Kué mine,” said Mountain Province president and CEO Mark Wall. “The projected operational after-tax cash flow attributable to Mountain Province for the balance of the open pit life of mine plan of $626 million demonstrates the value of the Gahcho Kué mine.”

