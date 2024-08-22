Agnico, New Gold, Iamgold seen as possible buyers for shuttered Eagle Gold mine – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – August 22, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Stakeholders are hoping for a restart of the contaminated Eagle gold mine, but experts say finding a buyer isn’t guaranteed, and creditors are likely to take a major haircut regardless of the outcome.

Toronto-based Victoria Gold Corp. was placed in receivership last week, its management ejected and its shareholders wiped out after an Ontario judge ruled it wasn’t moving with enough urgency and lacked sufficient funding to remediate a major cyanide spill in central Yukon.

Four million tonnes of cyanide-laced rocks collapsed at the company’s outdoor gold-processing facility in late June. About two million tonnes broke through the company’s containment zone and spilled into the local environment.

