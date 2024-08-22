First shipment of critical minerals leaves Port of Churchill in more than 20 years – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon Star Phoenix – August 20, 2024)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

The port and the rail line that feeds it are major part of the federal government’s strategy

A northern Canadian deep water port marked a major event as a shipment of critical minerals on Friday left the Port of Churchill for the first time in more than 20 years.

“It has got a great deal of geopolitical security implications,” Chandra Arya, a federal member of parliament and a member of the standing committee on international trade, said during an event hosted by the port’s current ownership group, Arctic Gateway Group LP.

He said critical minerals are growing in importance in the modern world and that the vast majority of processing of critical minerals is done in China, which presents some issues. These geopolitical considerations have led the federal government to take steps to develop a homegrown critical mineral sector.

