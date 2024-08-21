B.C. is a burgeoning oil and gas powerhouse – by Geoff Russ (National Post – August 19, 2024)

https://nationalpost.com/

The LNG revolution will be a boon for the province and its First Nations

Outside of small pleasures and personal adventures, life in British Columbia has offered little that can be celebrated as of late. For proponents of Canadian energy, however, B.C.’s transformation into a major player in oil and gas has been a triumph.

No, vast quantities of fossil fuels are not being extracted from the ground like in Alberta, but the westernmost province has become the great bridge that connects Alberta’s oil and gas to global markets. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities are springing up along B.C.’s coastline, driving technological innovation and unprecedented reconciliation with First Nations.

The recent completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX), which terminates in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby, is expected to contribute more to Canada’s economic growth rate than the whole of B.C.’s economy.

Being out-hustled by a single, albeit massive, piece of infrastructure is slightly embarrassing for Canada’s Pacific gateway province, but that’s another story.

For the rest of this column: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/b-c-is-now-a-burgeoning-oil-and-gas-powerhouse