NEWS RELEASE: Sandy Lake First Nation Energized by Wataynikaneyap Power (Watay Power – June 21, 2024)

(June 21, 2024 – Fort William First Nation, Ontario) Wataynikaneyap Power is pleased to announce the energization of Sandy Lake First Nation. The northern Ontario community was connected to the provincial power grid on April 18, 2024.

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the community’s connection to the power grid on Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” Sandy Lake Chief Delores Kakegamic comments. “The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system means more than reliable electricity for the community. It means we can build new homes and buildings, such as our new Health Centre, and connect them to power. It means we will no longer need to react, almost daily, to power outages. It is infrastructure that helps the community, owned by Sandy Lake First Nation itself, as one of the 24 First Nation partnership.”

On June 21, Sandy Lake First Nation invited Wataynikaneyap Power, Opiikapawiin Services, government, and other stakeholders to celebrate this momentous occasion in the community.

“Congratulations to Sandy Lake First Nation!” remarks Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power. “I remember in one community engagement session, we were informed that Sandy Lake First Nation just installed two new 2-MW generators, and yet the Chief and Council were very concerned that they were reaching their capacity very quickly. Given the challenges we were dealing with at that time, it seemed impossible that Sandy Lake First Nation would be connected to a reliable power source. But here we are celebrating! I also want to acknowledge former and current Sandy Lake leaders for their advocacy to bring reliable energy into the communities. A growing community like Sandy Lake First Nation needs reliable power to advance community development initiatives, improve infrastructure, and to provide the best for community members. That has been accomplished today.”

Wataynikaneyap Power is majority-owned by an equal partnership of 24 First Nations, in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, to build and operate the ‘line that brings light’, a $1.9 billion dollar infrastructure project. The 1,800 km Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system will ultimately connect 17 remote First Nations to the Ontario power grid, removing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity.

Eliezar Mckay, First Nation LP Board Chair, states, “This infrastructure allows remote First Nations in Ontario to replace diesel-generation as their primary source of power. I look forward to seeing what opportunities our People will take on now that there is a clean, adequate power supply.”

Sandy Lake First Nation is a remote community located about 600 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, near the Manitoba border. There are no all-season roads; it is only accessible by air during the majority of the year and via ice road during the short winter season. The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the Sandy Lake community distribution system to the Ontario grid through approximately 230 km of transmission system, originating from Red Lake, Ontario. Sandy Lake will continue to be served by Hydro One Remotes Communities Inc. (HORCI) for local distribution of electricity.

Sandy Lake was the 12th First Nation connected to the provincial power grid through the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system. Currently, 16 First Nations’ assets are energized and 12 are grid connected.

“The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system is 100% completed. The rapid pace of construction has been unbelievable, considering ground crews were barely established before the pandemic hit. We will continue to celebrate with each First Nation and share in their excitement as they are able to turn off their diesel generators and finally connect more infrastructure to power. Congratulations Sandy Lake!” remarks Frank Mckay, Board Chair for the Wataynikaneyap Power General Partnership (WPGP).

“On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, Fortis is pleased to congratulate Sandy Lake Chief Delores Kakegamic and community members on this momentous occasion,” said David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. “The new connection to the Ontario electricity grid not only provides reliable, secure power to the people of Sandy Lake but also provides opportunities for growth in the community.”

About Wataynikaneyap Power

Wataynikaneyap Power is a licensed transmission company majority-owned by a partnership of 24 First Nations in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, regulated by the Ontario Energy Board. FortisOntario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc., acts as the project manager through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wataynikaneyap Power PM Inc. The 24 First Nations also established Opiikapawiin Services to lead the community engagement and participation for Wataynikaneyap Power LP. To connect remote communities to the electrical grid, Wataynikaneyap Power is developing, managing construction, and operating approximately 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines and 22 substations in northwestern Ontario.

About First Nation Limited Partnership

First Nation Limited Partnership (FNLP) is a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario working together to connect 17 remote communities currently powered by diesel generation stations. FNLP was established in 2015 to be the ownership and control of the participating First Nations’ interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP. The 51% interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP is equally owned by each of the 24 First Nation communities and FNLP will maintain their ability to increase their ownership to 100% over time.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2023 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $68 billion as of March 31, 2024. The Corporation’s 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries. Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

About Opiikapawiin Services

Opiikapawiin Services LP (OSLP) was established by a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario. OSLP is primarily responsible for administering projects and programs for Wataynikaneyap Power PM through a service agreement, relating to community engagement, community readiness, education & training, business readiness, stakeholder engagement, communications, and capacity building. OSLP also supports the First Nation Partnership in the management of its investment in Wataynikaneyap Power. For additional information, please visit: www.oslp.ca

