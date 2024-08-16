Giant Metal Stockpile in Singapore Sparks Rare Warehouse Battle – by Alfred Cang (Bloomberg News – August 15, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Metal stockpiles are surging in Singapore, and slowing global demand is only part of the reason. Refined zinc and lead have been pouring into Singapore since the middle of last year, making one of the smallest countries in the world a critical vault for companies including Trafigura Group and Glencore Plc.

The combined inventories of the two base metals in the London Metal Exchange’s Singapore-registered warehouses have grown more than tenfold since May 2023 to a record of almost 430,000 tons in recent weeks, according to bourse data.

Behind it, in part, is the slowdown in the global economy. While bets on a US recession are rising, the biggest culprit is China, where a yearslong property crisis and a lack of consumer spending has rippled across the globe.

