Soaring Prices Have Australian Gold Bugs Expecting M&A Splurge – by Sybilla Gross (Bloomberg News – Ausgust 6, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s gold industry — buoyed by the precious metal’s record—setting run this year — is anticipating a wave of deal-making, with smaller miners being targeted as exploration lags.

The potential for a flurry of mergers and acquisitions in the world’s biggest gold producer after China and Russia has been one of the major talking points at the three-day Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum in the dusty Western Australian mining town of Kalgoorlie.

With the hunt for new Australian reserves at a four-year low, mainly due to surging costs for labor and equipment, many bigger miners think the best way to expand is “through M&A — because it’s not really happening through exploration,” said Paul Early, the co-head of energy resources and sustainability at Sydney-based advisor Barrenjoey Markets Pty.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investing/2024/08/07/soaring-prices-have-australian-gold-bugs-expecting-ma-splurge/