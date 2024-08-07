Confusion and consternation on critical minerals – by Alisha Hiyate (Northern Miner – August 5, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

What started out as optimism two years ago when the federal government turned its eye to critical minerals, introducing a strategy, incentives and funding, and pledging faster permitting for mines, has turned into confusion and consternation.

In a classic case of ‘be careful what you wish for,’ the industry fears the government’s new attentions could actually end up hurting the sector.

“We’ve always been asking for (the federal government) to become more involved and recognize the importance of mining,” Dean McPherson, head of global mining with the TMX Group told The Northern Miner in July. “But we didn’t anticipate that they would be taking so many unilateral decisions and policies that lacked consultation and sort of provided more uncertainty to the industry.

