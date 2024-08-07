Potash giant says life about to get harder for BHP – by Brad Thompson (Australian Financial Review – July 30, 2024)

https://www.afr.com/

Canadian global fertiliser giant Nutrien vowed to counter any competition from BHP with a boost to potash supply from its network of mines in response to BHP’s planned entry into crop nutrients. BHP is betting big on a growing market for potash as it prepares to take on one-time takeover target Nutrien and other fertiliser incumbents.

Nutrien is predicting steady but unspectacular growth in demand for potash, and focused on an emerging market for biological technology it believes could grow to $US13 billion ($19.9 billion) a year.

It has invested about $US500 million on so-called bio-stimulants and bio-nutritionals that help crops draw key elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium out of fertiliser.

Saskatoon-headquartered Nutrien said investment in supply chains and port-side infrastructure were vital to delivering big volumes of fertiliser to farmers in periods of high demand that might only last 50 days.

For the rest of this article: https://www.afr.com/companies/mining/potash-giant-says-life-about-to-get-harder-for-bhp-20240730-p5jxir#:~:text=Canadian%20global%20fertiliser%20giant%20Nutrien,planned%20entry%20into%20crop%20nutrients