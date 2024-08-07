‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: Victoria Gold CEO speaks publicly for 1st time since heap leach failure (CBC News North – July 30, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Company has no intention of leaving the site, says John McConnell

The president and CEO of Victoria Gold says there’s still a lot of work to do before the heap leach failure at the company’s Eagle mine site near Mayo, Yukon, is contained — but the company has no intention of leaving the site.

Speaking publicly Tuesday — the first time he has done so since the heap leach pad went down on June 24 — John McConnell said he believes there is no longer the potential for major environmental impacts from the failure, which is believed to have released up to 300,000 cubic metres of toxic sodium cyanide solution.

McConnell said Victoria Gold’s focus is on treating water at the site, and it has hired experts to investigate the cause of the failure.

McConnell’s comments come after experts with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun and government inspection reports raised the alarm about the company’s efforts to contain the solution.

