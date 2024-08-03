Gold price to surpass $2,500, silver to outperform in second quarter 2025 – WisdomTree – by Heils Chritensen (Kitco News – August 1, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Gold prices continue to establish new all-time highs, pushing above $2,500 an ounce late Wednesday, but some analysts say the metal is fully priced in over the medium term.

Growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is preparing to cut interest rates in September have provided the precious metal with new momentum. While prices remain in an upward trend, one investment firm is warning investors that markets will be volatile.

In the latest report, commodity analysts at WisdomTree ran a price model and warned that gold is overvalued by 7%. The analysts stated that although the Federal Reserve is expected to ease interest rates by the end of the quarter, the strength of the U.S. dollar remains resilient, presenting a headwind for the precious metal.

