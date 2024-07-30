Timmins nickel developer has a gold deposit to sell – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – July 30, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Aston Minerals taking calls on 1.5-million-ounce gold deposit to bankroll its nickel exploits

Aston Minerals, an aspiring nickel mine developer in the Timmins area, is looking to swing a deal on a gold deposit at its Eldeston Project.

The Australian junior miner has designs on developing an open-pit nickel mine, 60 kilometres south of Timmins and wants to use the money from a sale of the gold asset to put back into advancing its Bardwell nickel-cobalt deposit.

In a recent video update to shareholders, managing director Russell Bradford said Aston began the process to “monetize” its 1.5-million-ounce deposit by sending out a “teaser” to more than 100 gold companies. About 70 per cent of those companies bit and are in Aston’s online data room performing their due diligence. Bradford anticipates a sale of the gold asset by year’s end.

Those interested, he said, represent a broad spectrum, from major miners to junior exploration companies. Bradford said he’s regularly on calls talking about deal structures and wants those funds to develop the nickel deposit.

