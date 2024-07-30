BHP, Lundin grab Filo in $3bn South American copper deal – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – July 30, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Mining giant BHP (ASX, NYSE: BHP) and Canada’s Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) have teamed up to acquire South America-focused Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL), in a $3 billion (C$4.1bn) deal that hands them key copper assets in Chile and Argentina.

BHP and Lundin are forming a 50/50 joint venture that will have full ownership of the Filo del Sol prospect, which is located near the copper-rich Atacama Desert, straddling the border between Argentina and Chile. The partners will also own the large-scale Josemaría copper-gold-silver project, in the San Juan Province of Argentina, about 9 km east of the border with Chile.

BHP chief executive Mike Henry said the companies plan to combine both projects to cut costs, with the Australian miner shelling out a larger sum — $2.1 billion — as Lundin already owned 100% of the Josemaría asset. BHP said is paying about $690 million cash for 50% of the project.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/bhp-lundin-grab-filo-in-3bn-south-american-copper-deal/