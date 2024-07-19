Governor of eastern Congo’s gold-rich province bans mining activities to ‘restore order’ (Associated Press – July 19, 2024)

https://apnews.com/

The governor of the South Kivu province in eastern Congo on Friday ordered the suspension of all mining activities to “restore order” in the mineral-rich region, which is plagued by violence from armed groups.

Mining activities are suspended until further notice because of “the disorder caused by mining operators,” Gov. Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki said in a statement, without providing further details.

The statement said the aim of the decision was to “restore order to mining throughout the Province and to preserve not only human lives, but also the traceability of mineral production in these sites.” The local authorities gave 72 hours to “all mining companies, businesses and cooperatives to leave the sites and places of exploitation,” the statement added.

