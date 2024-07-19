Chile copper, lithium mines rattled by 7.4-magnitude quake – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – July 19, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit northern Chile on Thursday night, 45 km outside San Pedro de Atacama, where the majority of the country’s vast copper and lithium mines are located.

The main quake hit at 9:50 p.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and has been followed by at least five aftershocks ranging from 4.2 to 5 magnitude. The seismic activity shook homes and led to power outages, but there have been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, jointly owned by BHP (ASX: BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) is one of the operations situated in the quake-hit region. Chile’s state-owned company, Codelco, also has mines in this area, including Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, Ministro Hales and Gabriela Mistral mines.

