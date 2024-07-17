Canada, BC invest in Golden Triangle roads – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – July 16, 2024)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Governments commit C$195 million to improving highway infrastructure in critical minerals-rich Northern BC.

Heralded as a win for First Nations residents and the mining industry in Northern British Columbia, the federal and provincial governments are investing C$195 million (US$142.6 million) to upgrade highway infrastructure in the critical minerals-enriched Golden Triangle.

“The Northwest BC Highway Corridor Improvements Project will benefit a critical mineral region and First Nations partners,” said B.C. Minister of Transportation Pablo Rodriguez. “It will also improve transportation safety, reliability and access to essential services, and reinforce our government’s commitment to a net-zero future.”

Financed through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, a flagship program under the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, this highway improvement project is expected to support the development and operation of several Golden Triangle mining projects rich in copper, molybdenum, zinc, nickel, and cobalt.

The federal government is covering C$75 million of the costs, with the balance of the project being funded by B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

