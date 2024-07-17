Germany’s Scholz Plans Serbia Lithium Deal After Rio Ruling – by Michael Nienaber and Petra Sorge (Bloomberg News – July 17, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to visit Serbia this week to secure supplies of lithium that are critical for the nation’s energy transition and auto industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

Scholz probably will be in Belgrade on Friday to sign an agreement with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and cabinet ministers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t final.

A German government spokesman declined to comment. The Serbian government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic said the Balkan country would work closely with European Union member states on possible lithium extraction, without confirming Scholz’s visit.

