Madagascar: for better or for sapphire – by Lola Fourmy and Martin Huré (Equal Times – July 12, 2024)

Madagascar is the fifth poorest country in the world, yet it accounts for almost 40 per cent of global production of one of the most sought-after precious stones: sapphire. Several deposits discovered in 1998 in the south of the country continue to attract miners and buyers. These stones are prized by investors as “safe haven” assets, and the emergence of the middle classes in China and India has sent the prices soaring.

The mines in the south of the island are the scene of outdated working conditions and proven cases of child labour, and violent crime is plaguing the region. French journalists Lola Fourmy and Martin Huré take us on a journey to the heart of dreams of economic emancipation that, for many Malagasy people, has turned into a nightmare.

It takes more than half a day by minibus taxi from the capital, Antananarivo, to reach the town of Ilakaka in the arid southern region of the island. “Welcome to Ilakaka, enjoy our sapphires”, says a sign at the entrance to the town.

Sapphires are the only attraction on this road. Until 30 years ago, all that could be found here was arid land and local wildlife. The town was founded in 1998, a few months after the chance discovery of sapphire deposits. It now has over 30,000 inhabitants, many of whom came to join the sapphire rush.

