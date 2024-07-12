Wawa gold explorer ready to move beyond assay tampering scandal – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – July 12, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Red Pine Exploration resets Wawa Gold Project with a clean assay database, new CEO, and hopes for an underground mine

After a drill data tampering scandal in May, Red Pine Exploration said it’s scrubbed its assay library clean and is ready to move on with new CEO to steer its Wawa Gold Project. The Toronto junior miner endured a harrowing two months when it retracted years of reported drill results, dating back to Red Pine’s acquisition of the project in 2014.

The company points the finger of blame at former CEO Quentin Yarie for having selectively altered results coming back from the assay lab, recording them as higher grade than they actually were, and then filing them into the company’s drill database.

“That is a very broad-brushed approach, said Paul Martin, Red Pine’s board chair and interim CEO, of the action they took, “because we didn’t know the magnitude.”

Red Pine took swift measures in the weeks afterwards to investigate the damage to repair the project’s reputation, finally reporting in late June that WSP Global has independently verified all of the assays collected from 2014 to the present day.

