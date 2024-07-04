[American] Mining Hall of Fame announces 2024 inductees (Leadville Herald Democrat – July 3, 2024)

https://www.leadvilleherald.com/

The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) recently announced the class of 2024 National Mining Hall of Fame inductees and the recipient of the Prazen Living Legend of Mining Award. The 37th Induction Gala will be Nov. 2 at The Cable Center in Denver.

Arthur C. Daman – (1889-1968)

Arthur C. Daman, known as “Mr. Denver Equipment,” was a pioneer in modern mineral processing. He founded Denver Equipment Company (DECO) and obtained over 50 patents during his 40-year leadership. Daman and his team wrote what many called “the bible on mineral processing and process equipment.” Published in 1954, his Denver Equipment handbook is still well known today.

Daman was active in the AIME/SME, Denver Mining Club, Colorado Mining Association, and was the 2010 inductee from Mining’s Past into the American Mining Hall of Fame. He is remembered daily at Colorado School of Mines for the carillon he donated in 1966 which is prominently housed in Guggenheim Tower.

Daman’s accomplishments were many. His legacy is celebrated through the Arthur C. Daman Lifetime Achievement Award, presented annually to a mining industry contributor by the SME Colorado Mineral Processing Division.

