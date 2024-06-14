Federal minister bullish on Greater Sudbury’s future – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – June 12, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Jonathan Wilkinson says city in a position to provide critical minerals but also process them to help make batteries for electric vehicles

The Nickel City is in a great position to benefit from the push for greener transportation, not only by supplying the ingredients for batteries but also by hosting plants to process them, according to Canada’s energy and natural resources minister.

“For a community like Sudbury, which is an historic mining town, I think that critical minerals are an enormous opportunity,” said Jonathan Wilkinson during a visit to the city on Monday. “It’s an opportunity for mining, yes, but it’s also an opportunity for great manufacturing jobs.

“We need to find ways Canada can not only fulfil its critical minerals needs from a materials perspective but also do our own processing — we can’t be reliant on China.”

Australian miner Wyloo, which owns the Eagle’s Nest project in the Ring of Fire, has pledged to build a processing plant in Sudbury and have it up and running by 2030, although that depends largely on a road being completed to the mineral-rich region in the interim.

