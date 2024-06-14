Former Air Canada manager wanted in gold heist to turn himself in, lawyer says – by Katie Nicholson (CBC News Toronto – June 14, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/

Simran Preet Panesar wanted in connection with multi-million dollar airport robbery

The former Air Canada manager wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in the largest gold heist in Canadian history is preparing to turn himself in, according to his lawyer.

Simran Preet Panesar is wanted on charges including theft over $5,000 in connection with the April 2023 theft of more than $20 million in gold from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Panesar is “very confident in the Canadian justice system,” his lawyer, Greg Lafontaine said in a statement to CBC News. “When this prosecution is over, he will have been absolved of any wrongdoing.”

Police say Panesar quit his job last summer and disappeared. The charges against him and eight others were announced in April. Lafontaine said Panesar retained him as soon as he learned he was wanted on charges in Canada. Lafontaine then contacted police and the Crown prosecutor to tell them Panesar planned to return voluntarily to Canada in the next few weeks.

“He is anxious to have an opportunity to demonstrate his absolute innocence,” Lafontaine said. Lafontaine said Panesar is “tidying up his affairs abroad in preparation of his return to Canada.”

