New resources boom in Western Australia’s north likely to lift rents further as housing supply is stretched – by Charlie McLean (Australian Broadcasting Corporation – June 6, 2024)

As Western Australia’s mining and energy sectors shape up for their latest boom, residents in the state’s mining heartland are scrambling to keep a roof over their heads. Rents in the Pilbara’s two biggest mining towns, Karratha and Port Hedland, have increased by more than 120 per cent in five years, driven by an influx of resource workers and a shortfall of homes.

And with more than $160 billion in new mining and energy projects in the pipeline, the influx of mining work and mining money is leaving other residents behind. “I love the weather … the scenery, the people here are amazing,” Karratha mother Debbra Duff said.

“It’s just a shame that it’s so expensive to live here.” Her three-bedroom rental property just went to $950 a week and once her son finishes year 12, she will have to move somewhere cheaper.

Local support worker Elizabeth Milkovic said Ms Duff’s story was not uncommon. “In the past I’ve … helped people with fuel to get to another town where there’s family and friends they can stay with,” Ms Milkovic said. Over the last year, Karratha has seen an explosion in rent increases.

