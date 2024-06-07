JCK Las Vegas Reflects Patchy Diamond Market – by Joshua Freedman (Rapaport Magazine – June 5, 2024)

SI-clarity goods performed well, but overall trading was mixed.

Diamond trading at JCK Las Vegas set a cautious tone as the US consumer market remained uncertain, exhibitors reported.

The important fair, which ended Monday, mirrored the mixed trends visible in the sector. Loose-diamond suppliers gave varied reviews, with lab-grown competition continuing to impact sales. Certain categories of natural — chiefly stones with SI clarity — performed well.

Many exhibitors entered the show with low expectations due to the market conditions. Friday, the first day of the JCK fair, was better than anticipated for diamond dealers, but business slowed on Saturday due to the absence of many Jewish participants, exhibitors said. Activity then tailed off and was quiet on Monday, by which time a lot of retailers had already left.

Feeling included

Diamonds with SI clarity, a key US item, sold well as retailers gradually shifted back to natural. This price-point category suffered last year because of competition from lab-grown, but it has recovered this year.

For the rest of this article: https://rapaport.com/analysis/jck-las-vegas-reflects-patchy-diamond-market/