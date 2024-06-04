NexGen CEO optimistic about future of Rook I uranium project as ‘unprecedented’ era dawns – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon Star-Phoenix – May 29, 2024)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

Northern Saskatchewan uranium mine is currently the largest development stage project in Canada

The chief executive of a company looking to build a large uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan says it’s getting closer to final approval for the project.

Leigh Curyer, who founded NexGen Energy Ltd. in 2011, said the company has been given provincial approval for its Rook I project and has also reached agreements with local governments around the site. He said environmental approval from the federal government is still pending, though that process is starting to wrap up.

“We very recently just submitted our responses to the remaining 49 aspects to close out from the federal permitting process,” he said.

Curyer said the responses primarily consist of clarifying certain aspects of the company’s environmental impact study, which was the same study the company presented to the Government of Saskatchewan to win provincial approval.

