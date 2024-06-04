Editorial: Mining EV halo dims – by Alisha Hiyate (Northern Miner – May 31, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Mining’s association with planet-saving EVs was supposed to make mining, if not cool, at least more acceptable. Maybe even virtuous.

But EVs have come under attack from both the political left and right — showing that mining can’t count on a halo effect from EVs to rehabilitate its image.

In March, activists staged an arson attack at Tesla’s gigafactory in Grunhëide, 35 km outside of Berlin, that took out its power supply for almost a week. Tesla has plans to expand the facility, its only EV plant in Europe, to produce 1 million cars per year from just under 400,000.

The Volcano Group, in a nearly 2,500-word letter, said it targeted the Tesla plant because it “consumes Earth, resources, people, labor and spits out 6,000 SUVs, killer cars and monster trucks per week.”

